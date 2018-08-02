Russian Foreign Minister Speaks at ASEAN Meeting in Singapore

The ministerial meetings of ASEAN countries and dialogue partners kicked off in Singapore earlier on Thursday. The event will last through Saturday.

The agenda of the meeting including territorial disputes in the South China Sea, the recent rapprochement between North and South Korea, as well as a number of other issues.

Founded in 1967 during the Cold War, ASEAN became a stable 10-nation bloc, which now gathers Asian and world powers in annual conferences.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov started saying that Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are interested in cooperation in the area of cybersecurity.

"The second direction, which is interesting to everyone and which fully meets our priorities for international activity, is combating cybercrime, ensuring security in the information area. There are ASEAN countries interested in launching such cooperation, and we have agreed to work out possible forms of such interaction,” Lavrov told reporters after the Russia-ASEAN meeting in Singapore.