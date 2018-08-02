Philippines Won't Give Up On Russian Arms Despite US Threats - Foreign Minister

The Philippines will not give up buying Russian weapons despite possible sanctions by the United States, Philippine Foreign Minister Alan Peter Cayetano said on Thursday.

"In recent weeks, media have harshly criticized possible US sanctions [for purchasing Russian arms], we expected this and expect even more. But I do not think that we will give it [buying Russian weapons] up," Cayetano said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

The minister also congratulated Lavrov on successful hosting of the World Cup in Russia.

"Let me congratulate you on behalf of the Philippines on hosting of the World Cup, it was just amazing," Cayetano said.

The Philippines has certain difficulties in purchasing new weapons from the United States as Washington imposes certain conditions on Manila.

During his visit to Russia in 2017, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte expressed Manila's interest in advanced Russian weapons, including helicopters, planes, as well as precision-guided weapons to help combat the terror threat.