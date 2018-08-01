Register
    Attacks, Tough Measures: Paris Compares Trump's Approach to Iran and North Korea

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian compared on Wednesday US President Donald Trump’s idea about a possible meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with Washington’s approach to the North Korean issue, during his interview to the France Info radio station.

    "[Trump] repeats [the situation] with [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un. He attacks, takes tough measures, and then offers to discuss. In North Korea, this has not yet brought the expected results," Le Drian noted.

    On Monday, Trump said that he would have no preconditions for a meeting with the Iranian leadership, including with Rouhani, in case the Iranian side wanted to.

    In contrast to his words, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listed preconditions for talks with the Middle Eastern country, including Iran’s cessation of malign behavior and agreement to pursue a new nuclear deal. On Tuesday, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said both Pompeo and Trump were prepared to negotiate with Iran.

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly improved over the last months, with the North Korean leader holding several rounds of talks with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in and a summit with Trump in Singapore. During the June 12 summit, Kim and Trump reached an agreement that required Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.

    On May 8, Trump announced that the US would be withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal. In addition, he announced that Wasington would be reinstating sanctions on Iran, previously lifted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nuclear program. This unilateral move has been opposed by other signatories of the JCPOA.

    War With Iran? Seriously, Mr. Trump?
    US Must ‘Show it is Trustworthy’ Before Iran Will Negotiate New Deal - Scholar
    France Hopes to Get US 'Permission' to Supply Jets to Iran Amid Sanctions Threat
    US Senators Warn Germany, France, UK Against Bypassing Sanctions on Iran
