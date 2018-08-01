EU May Provide Funds to Morocco, Tunisia to Stop Migrant Flow to Spain – Source

"As far as I know, the allocation of funds to Morocco and Tunisia is considered as one of the ways to enhance border control in order to prevent migrants [from coming to Spain]," a source said.
Earlier on July 31, the European Commission said that it had received Spain’s request for additional assistance and was considering it at the moment.
On July 2, the European Union already provided additional 45.6 million euros ($53.1 million) to Spain and Greece, hit by the migrant influx.
Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of people fleeing hostilities in the Middle Eastern and North African countries.
