Georgia Decriminalizes Consumption of Cannabis

"The Constitutional Court noted that the use of marijuana represents the right to person's free development… according to the court, the individual consumption of marijuana plays a very weak role in facilitating its [marijuana] circulation," the ruling, which came into force immediately, read.
The ruling concerns only the consumption of cannabis while cultivation, storage, and selling remain a crime.
Weed consumption became legal in Georgia last year, as the constitutional court only with administrative fines as the only punishment for its use, however, activists demanded those penalties to be removed.
