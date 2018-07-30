Georgia Decriminalizes Consumption of Cannabis

TBILISI (Sputnik) - The Georgian Constitutional Court on Monday has abolished all sanctions for the consumption of cannabis, ruling in favor of the opposition party Girchi.

"The Constitutional Court noted that the use of marijuana represents the right to person's free development… according to the court, the individual consumption of marijuana plays a very weak role in facilitating its [marijuana] circulation," the ruling, which came into force immediately, read.

The ruling concerns only the consumption of cannabis while cultivation, storage, and selling remain a crime.

Addressing the issue, leader of the Girchi party Zurab Japaridze stated that it wasn't a fight for marijuana but "a fight for our freedom".

Weed consumption became legal in Georgia last year, as the constitutional court only with administrative fines as the only punishment for its use, however, activists demanded those penalties to be removed.