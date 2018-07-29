Erdogan Urges BRICS Leaders to Enable Turkey's Accession to Group - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the BRICS leaders to take necessary steps so that Turkey could join the association, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Sunday.

"We are in the G-20 with five of those countries. I wish they take the necessary steps to let us in and we take our place in the BRICS," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet.

Erdogan reportedly added that his suggestion was welcomed by the BRICS member states, especially China. According to the Turkish president, the BRICS members were considering the possibility of involving other countries in the group.

"If you take us in… the platform would become BRICST," Erdogan added. The Turkish president attended the 10th BRICS summit, which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, earlier this week.

The BRICS group comprises five major emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.