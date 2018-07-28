Osama bin Laden's Alleged Bodyguard Released in Tunisia

Sami Aidoudi, a suspected former security guard of the ex-leader of the Al-Qaida* terrorist group, Osama bin Laden, who was deported from Germany to Tunisia under controversial circumstances, was released in Tunisia, according to a judiciary official.

Since his deportation two weeks ago, the bodyguard had been in custody in his homeland. As the Tunisian authorities have explained, at the moment Sami Aidoudi cannot be charged and was therefore released from prison.

The man, who has been suspected of having links to terrorism, will remain at large until the investigation into his case ends – but he is not allowed to leave the country.

READ MORE: Germany Reportedly Deports Former Bin Laden Bodyguard After Multi-Year Dispute

The decision on deportation was made by the migration service of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. On July 13, Sami Aidoudi was deported from Germany to Tunisia, where he was handed over to local authorities. The German administrative court in the city of Gelsenkirchen deemed the deportation illegal. Sami Aidoudi was taken from a deportation prison to an airport and sent to Tunisia on a charter flight, German Bild reported.

He had been living in Germany since 1997. His asylum application was denied in 2005 and the Migration Service of North Rhine-Westphalia has been trying to deport Sami Sami Aidoudi ever since, but ultimately failed to do so after the state's court halted the process in 2017, due to fears that Sami Sami Aidoudi might be subjected to torture at home.

*Al-Qaida is a terrorist group banned in Russia