Osama bin Laden's Alleged Bodyguard Released in Tunisia

Since his deportation two weeks ago, the bodyguard had been in custody in his homeland. As the Tunisian authorities have explained, at the moment Sami Aidoudi cannot be charged and was therefore released from prison.
The man, who has been suspected of having links to terrorism, will remain at large until the investigation into his case ends – but he is not allowed to leave the country.
The decision on deportation was made by the migration service of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. On July 13, Sami Aidoudi was deported from Germany to Tunisia, where he was handed over to local authorities. The German administrative court in the city of Gelsenkirchen deemed the deportation illegal. Sami Aidoudi was taken from a deportation prison to an airport and sent to Tunisia on a charter flight, German Bild reported.
*Al-Qaida is a terrorist group banned in Russia
