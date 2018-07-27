Trump Open to Visiting Moscow, Hopes to Host Putin After January 1 - White House

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump would be interested in visiting Russia if he received an invitation, but in the meantime, looks forward to having Russian President Vladimir Putin at the White House sometime after January 1, 2019, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Friday.

"President Trump looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year, and he is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation," Sanders said.

The White House said that Trump planned to invite Putin for a visit this fall, but on Wednesday, National Security Adviser John Bolton said the visit would be postponed until after January 1, 2019, due to the ongoing Russia investigation into allegations of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations characterizing them as groundless.

Earlier in the day, during the press conference held soon after the BRICS summit, Vladimir Putin revealed that he had invited the president of the US Donald Trump to Moscow, however, he also admitted that if the US side could provide a proper working environment, he would himself visit Washington for negotiations.

On July 16, the US and Russia's leaders met in Helsinki to discuss bilateral ties, which resulted in Trump inviting Putin to the White House.

The US president's behavior during the meeting has made Western media furious and left them criticising Trump, who questioned the assumed Russian meddling during the 2016 US presidential elections and he doubted that it had actually occurred. However, later, in an interview with CBS News, he backtracked from his comments.