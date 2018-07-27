Putin on Possible Meeting With Trump: I'm Ready to Visit Washington

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a press conference in Johannesburg at the BRICS summit. The BRICS summit is running in Johannesburg, South Africa from 25 to 27 July.

Russia doesn't renounce the US dollar as the euro can't claim the same level of universality yet, Vladimir Putin said at the press conference, adding though that the restrictions on transactions in the dollar were a huge mistake made by the US.

According to the Russian president, the fight against terrorism, coordination of trade and economic policies remain main areas of BRICS work.

"One of the directions — we have discussed this at previous meetings and have touched upon this one way or another during this meeting — is fight against terrorism, coordination of our activities in the area of politics, economy in the broadest sense," Putin told a press conference after the BRICS Summit.

At the same time, Putin noted that there were no plans to increase the number of BRICS member-states yet.

"BRICS plus 'outreach' formats have been established, and we have agreed that for the time being, we would use these formats in order to expand the zone of our influence, to involve in our activities those states that share the principles and values on the basis of which the organization works. We do not plan to increase the number of BRICS members now because those formats that have developed show their effectiveness," Putin said.

An informal group of regional leaders, BRICS is an acronym referring to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The team ‘BRIC' was coined in 2001 by a Goldman Sachs economist to describe four emerging economies, which were expected to rival the G7 countries in terms of GDP. In 2010, they invited South Africa to join the club.

Follow our feed to find out more