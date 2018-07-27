Trump Reportedly Ready to Strike Iran Next Month as War of Words Escalates

According to the ABC broadcaster, Australian defense facilities and UK intelligence services might assist the United States in identifying Iran's nuclear targets.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said, however, he had "no reason to believe" the United States was preparing for the operation, the broadcaster added.
The already tense relations between Iran and the United States took a nosedive in May, after Trump announced US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, and re-imposed sanctions against Tehran which had been lifted under the JCPOA in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.
