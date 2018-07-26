Air China Plane Returns to Paris After Suspected Terror Threat

After returning to the French capital, the plain underwent a special examination in order to rule out a terror threat.

"Air China has received a suspected terrorist message. Flight CA876 has returned to Paris safely, with the plane and its passengers all unharmed," the airline said in its official Weibo account.

The Charles de Gaulle Airport has confirmed the incident to Sputnik, though have not provided any details.

"I can confirm that the plane you are talking about really returned to Paris. Moreover, it has already landed. I can not reveal the cause of the incident," the airports press service told Sputnik.

Air China says it will take care of the accommodation of all passengers and after the airline will be able to guarantee safety, the plane will take off for the destination airport.

