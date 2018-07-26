WATCH Mixed Up Flags Confuse World Leaders Posing for BRICS Family Photo

For some people, high-level decision making and ruling the world come easier than posing for a photo. The BRICS leaders failed to make a perfect line-up for a group shot at the ongoing Johannesburg summit.

A video surfaced on YouTube, showing a gaffe featuring BRICS leaders during a group photo session at the 10th summit of the club in South Africa on Wednesday.

The summit staff apparently misplaced the plates indicating the names of the line-up; after the mistake came to light, the five heads of state swapped places to make another group portrait.

READ MORE: BRICS Summit: 'South Africa Sees Chance to Become New Bastion of Free Trade'

Even after that move, no one appeared to be standing opposite to the flag of his country: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was standing in front of the flag of South Africa, Chinese President Xi Jinping near the Brazilian flag, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa near the Russian one, Russian President Vladimir Putin was pictured near India's flag, while Brazilian President Michel Temer was standing in front of the Chinese red banner.

© REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko Professor Explains What to Expect from BRICS Summit in Johannesburg

The BRICS summit is running in Johannesburg, South Africa from 25 to 27 July. It is expected to wrap up with a "Johannesburg Declaration" to mark the anniversary.

An informal group of regional leaders, BRICS is an acronym referring to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The team ‘BRIC' was coined in 2001 by a Goldman Sachs economist to describe four emerging economies, which were expected to rival the G7 countries in terms of GDP. In 2010, they invited South Africa to join the club.