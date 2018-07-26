Register
09:50 GMT +326 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker speak in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington

    EU Chief Presents Cemetery Photo to Trump After 'Breakthrough' in Trade Talks

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    The gift was made as part of a White House meeting held to discuss strained trade relations between the allies amid the latest exchange of import tariffs.

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on July 25 that he gave US President Donald Trump a picture of a Luxembourg military cemetery where lies the grave of General Patton, who led the Western Allied invasion of Normandy in World War II, as a call to remember their common history.

    Amid strained tensions, Juncker noted, it's "more important than ever" for young people both in Europe and the US to learn about the "importance of our relationship," for peace, democracy, and freedom in the world.

    READ MORE: Juncker at Talks With Trump: EU, US Are 'Close Partners, Not Enemies'

    The gift was presented at a meeting in Washington held on Wednesday amid a fierce trade dispute between the transatlantic allies. Trump praised the talks with Juncker as a "breakthrough" and a "big day for free and fair trade."

    In a bid to step back from sliding into a looming trade war, Washington and Brussels agreed to ramp up the European imports of American soybeans and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and to "work towards" zero tariffs and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods.

    An employee of German car producer Mercedes-Benz controling a Mercedes C-class as it rolls off the production line in the plant in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart, Germany
    © AP Photo / Thomas Kienzle
    German Industry Warns US About Tariff War Ahead of Trump-Juncker Summit

    The meeting came a month after the EU levied retaliatory tariffs worth 2.8 billion euros on US goods, including jeans, bourbon, and motorcycles. The move provoked the ire of Donald Trump, who threatened to set up a 20% tariff on European cars coming into the US if the EU doesn't step back.

    On June 1, the White House slapped tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from the European Union, Canada, and Mexico, facing a backlash from Washington's allies and prompting Brussels to launch a WTO case.

    Related:

    EU Ready to Unveil Tariffs on US Goods Worth $20 Bln Amid Trump-Juncker Talks
    EU May Shrink to Point Where it No Longer Has Major States - Juncker
    Juncker Slams Trump's Trade 'Provocations', Warns Against Attempts to Divide EU
    Russian Pranksters' Call With Juncker Reveals What EU Chief Thinks About Trump
    Tags:
    imports, LNG, tariffs, trade, European Commission, European Union, Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Trump, The White House, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse