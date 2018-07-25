Chinese President Says Countries Waging Trade Wars to Only Hurt Themselves

"A trade war should be rejected because there will be no winner. Economic hegemony is even more objectionable because it will undermine the collective interest of the international community. Those who pursue this course will only end up hurting themselves. Unilateralism and protectionism are mounting dealing a severe blow to multilateralism and the multilateral trading regime," Xi said.
US President Donald Trump announced steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in March, triggering a wave of disputes with a number of key trade partners. All parties involved have since been exchanging threats to impose bilateral import duties. BRICS members China, India and Russia, as well as other states have also initiated disputes against the US measures within the World Trade Organization (WTO).
