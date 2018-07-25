Register
18:16 GMT +325 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People stand in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018

    US Sanctions Five Entities Linked to Alleged Syrian Chemical Weapons Program

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    World
    Get short URL
    107

    Earlier, the Syrian government has firmly denied the allegations of being in possession of chemical weapons.

    The United States imposed sanctions on five entities and eight individuals recently blacklisted by France for allegedly helping to acquire electronics for the agency in Syria that develops chemical weapons, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Wednesday.

    "Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 13 persons pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382 of June 28, 2005, 'Blocking Property of Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferators and Their Supporters.' These five entities and eight individuals are key components of a vast network procuring electronics on behalf of Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC), the agency responsible for the development of Syria’s chemical weapons," the release said, adding that the action was taken in coordination with France.

    READ MORE: White Helmets Plotting False Flag Chemical Attack in Southern Syria — Sources

    OFAC said the Lebanon-based Electronic Katrangi Trading (EKT) and its network, which includes Golden Star Company and Polo Trading, either provided or tried to provide support to the SSRC.

    The release said Antoine Ajaka and Anni Beurklian, who used to live in the US state of Massachusett, also provided or tried to help with the procurement of US-origin electronic components for the owner of an EKT network company. The two left the United States in early 2018.

    Earlier this week, the French government renewed an asset freeze on 24 entities and individuals from this same network, the release added.

    Foreign Ministers vote during a UN Security Council meeting on Syria at the United Nations in New York on December 18, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Washington Slams Russia's UN Veto After OPCW Fails to Find Blame for Alleged Syria Chemical Attack
    Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker is quoted in the release as saying the action reinforces international efforts to work with US allies to stop the development of chemical weapons.

    While the US and its allies have been accusing Damascus of using chemical weapons, the Syrian government has emphasized that it doesn't possess such arms, as its stockpiles had been taken out of the country and destroyed under international control.

    Reports that a chemical weapons attack occurred in the Syrian city of Douma near Damascus on April 7 prompted the United Kingdom, France, and the United States to fire over 100 missiles on what they said were the Syrian government's chemical weapons sites.

    Both Russian and Syrian officials have said that the alleged chemical attack on April 7 was likely staged by terrorist groups in order to provoke Western military action.

    In June, Syrian President Bashar Assad charged the US, UK and France of using the White Helmets' claims about a chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta as a pretext to attack Syria in mid-April and called the group a "PR stunt by the UK."

    Related:

    Equipment in Syria’s Douma Chemical Lab Made in EU, N America - Russian MoD
    OPCW Chief: Chemical Weapons Report on Syria to Be Released Within Week
    UK Proposes OPCW Begins Attributing Responsibility for Chemical Attacks in Syria
    Tags:
    sanctions, chemical attack, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse