Iran's Revolutionary Guards Vow 'Easy Response' to US Oil Threats

Over the past time Tehran and Washington has been engaged in the war of words, warning each other against taking aggressive actions, in particular, pertaining to the oil trade blockade.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Chief Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari stated that the US oil threats against Iran "can be easily answered."

"If the current capabilities of the Revolutionary Guards… reaches the ears of the adventure-seeking president of America, he will never make this kind of mistake and will reach the understanding that an oil threat can be easily answered," he told the Tasnim news agency.

Earlier in the day, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, however, said that Washington's "baseless comments and empty threats" are not worth a response.

Meanwhile, the day before, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that the US should not threaten Iran because they will receive a "strong, unimaginable and regrettable" response.

© AFP 2018 / NICHOLAS KAMM Turkey Refuses to Join US Sanctions on Iran, Calls Them 'Mistake'

The exchange of warnings between Washington and Tehran has intensified recently. After Trump called for the US allies to completely abandon imports of Iranian oil by early November, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged his US counterpart to stop playing with fire. Trump, in his turn, warned Tehran of consequences "the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered," if Iran threatens the United States.

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin emphasized that the United States was ready to slap sanctions on any country which would continue to import oil from Iran after the deadline of November 4.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated in May, when Trump announced the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also called the Iran nuclear deal. In addition, the US president vowed to re-impose unilateral sanctions against Tehran. The move was not supported by the other signatories to the agreement — China, Russia, France, Germany, Great Britain and the EU all refused to follow the US, reaffirming their commitment to the accord.