Daesh Reportedly Claims Responsibility for Deadly Toronto Shooting

The Daesh* terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting in the Canadian city of Toronto.
Earlier, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said that the authorities did not know what led to Sunday night’s shooting, but he did not exclude terrorism as a motive.
The Canadian police identified him as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain. According to the AP news agency, Hussain's family said he suffered from serious mental problems, but they never expected him to become violent.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State, ISIL, is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
