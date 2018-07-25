Daesh Reportedly Claims Responsibility for Deadly Toronto Shooting

The Canadian police have identified Faisal Hussain, 29, as the assailant who killed a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old college student.

The Daesh* terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting in the Canadian city of Toronto.

READ MORE: At Least 3 Killed, 13 Reportedly Injured in Toronto Mass Shooting

Earlier, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said that the authorities did not know what led to Sunday night’s shooting, but he did not exclude terrorism as a motive.

© REUTERS / Chris Helgren Toronto Mayor Calls for Stricter Gun Control After Deadly Mass Shooting

A woman and a young girl were killed and 13 others injured in a shooting Sunday night in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood. The person allegedly responsible for the attack died from a gunshot wound, but the authorities did not specify whether he was shot by the police.

The Canadian police identified him as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain. According to the AP news agency, Hussain's family said he suffered from serious mental problems, but they never expected him to become violent.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State, ISIL, is a terrorist group banned in Russia.