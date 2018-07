Tons of garbage and plastic have washed up on beaches in the San Domingo region of the Dominican Republic, a popular destination for tourists, according to CGTN.

More than 500 people are collecting waste daily and almost 60 tons of plastic has already been sent to be recycled.

But the pollution is still not decreasing, as more garbage is washing onto the beaches every day.

Local residents attribute this to a change in the direction of the surface current caused by the construction of a floating bridge near the city.