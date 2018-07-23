Terrorism Not Ruled Out as Motive in Toronto Shooting - Police Chief

"We don't know why this has happened yet, the investigation itself is very fluid, it is very new," Saunders told reporters.
When asked whether the police can rule out terrorism as the reason for the attack, the police chief said it was too early to rule out any possible motive.
The official confirmed two victims were killed in the shooting while 13 others, ranging in age from ten to 59 years old, are being treated in the hospital with minor and serious injuries.
Police asked the public for information that may assist the probe because law enforcement does not have enough footage of the incident.
Police responded to calls of shooting on Sunday at 10:00 p.m. local time near Danforth and Logan Avenues in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood. A woman and a young girl were killed and 13 others injured in a shooting Sunday night in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood.
