Iranian-Americans Reject Trump Threat of War on Tehran - National Council

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Iranian-American community will not sign up for President Donald Trump’s drive toward war with Iran and will seek instead to restrain him, National Iranian American Council (NIAC) Vice President of Policy Jamal Abdi said in a statement on Monday.

"The Iranian-American community will not sign up for Trump’s war push, and will push back more than ever to restrain this President," Abdi said. "Trump’s crazed, all-caps tweet threatening Iran with war last night underscores the danger of supporting the Trump agenda."

Abdi noted that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Iranian-American community to support the Trump administration’s pressure campaign on Iran only minutes after Trump sent out a Twitter message threatening war with Tehran on Sunday.

"The Iranian-American community was deeply disturbed by Trump’s warmongering… When Donald Trump threatens that Iran will suffer the consequences that few in history have ever suffered before, Iranian Americans fear that this unhinged President will follow through on his threats to bomb our friends and family," Abdi said.

US elected officials needed to step up and ensure that Trump cannot launch a disastrous war based on his "deranged" tweets and foolish advice of officials who have been pushing to bomb Iran for decades, Abdi said.

Iran Warns US Against Blocking Oil Trade, Wants to Restore Relations With Saudis

The war of words between Washington and Tehran has intensified over the past weeks. After Trump called for the US allies to completely abandon imports of Iranian oil by early November, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged his US counterpart to stop playing with fire. Trump, in his turn, warned Tehran of consequences "the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered," if Iran threatens the United States.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated in May, when Trump announced the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also called the Iran nuclear deal. In addition, the US president vowed to re-impose unilateral sanctions against Tehran. The move was not supported by the other signatories to the agreement — China, Russia, France, Germany, Great Britain and the EU all refused to follow the US, reaffirming their commitment to the accord.