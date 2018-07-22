Howitzer Rolls Into Traffic, Crashes Into Car in Canada (PHOTO)

A howitzer slipped out of a transport vehicle and rolled onto a street in the city of Nanaimo, British Columbia, on Saturday, the Vancouver Sun reported.
According to the newspaper, people witnessed two soldiers desperately trying to stop the runaway weapon, but the gun stopped only after crashing into a taxi.
Non-HA news in Nanaimo! An artillerary gun became unhitched, was rolling downhill with two miltary guys chasing it and hit a taxi! Passerby said: "try explaining that to ICBC!" pic.twitter.com/r6UvF3lRX0— Kim Bolan (@kbolan) July 21, 2018
Would hate to be the person who has to explain how this happened. An artillery gun came unhitched from a military truck leaving Maffeo Sutton. Rolled down the hill and hit a cab at Comox and Terminal #nanaimo pic.twitter.com/dAbqXiFF2e— Dominic Abassi (@domabassi) July 21, 2018
