Howitzer Rolls Into Traffic, Crashes Into Car in Canada (PHOTO)

According to the Nanaimo detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which is set to investigate how the piece of artillery managed to get loose, no one was injured in the incident.

A howitzer slipped out of a transport vehicle and rolled onto a street in the city of Nanaimo, British Columbia, on Saturday, the Vancouver Sun reported.

According to the newspaper, people witnessed two soldiers desperately trying to stop the runaway weapon, but the gun stopped only after crashing into a taxi.

Non-HA news in Nanaimo! An artillerary gun became unhitched, was rolling downhill with two miltary guys chasing it and hit a taxi! Passerby said: "try explaining that to ICBC!" pic.twitter.com/r6UvF3lRX0 — Kim Bolan (@kbolan) July 21, 2018

