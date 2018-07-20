Register
23:43 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor

    ‘Upside Down Priorities’: US Arms Sales in First Half of 2018 Shatter 2017 Total

    © Missile Defense Agency
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Washington agreed to sell $46.9 billion worth of weapons and military equipment in the first half of 2018, $5 billion more than what was sold in all of the previous year.

    The uptick in arms exports to countries around the world comes in spite of the fact that only eight of 21 projects undertaken by the Global Train and Equip program between 2016 and 2017 have resulted in improved capabilities for local forces receiving aid, the Government Accountability Office, a watchdog agency, reported in May.

    Weapons Manufactured In Europe and US Are Found In Aleppo
    © Photo: Youtube / RT
    Pentagon’s Global Counterterrorism Program a $2 Billion Global Failure - Report

    "Defense exports are good for national security; they're good for our foreign policy," Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) chief Lt. Gen. Charles Hooper, said Wednesday, Defense News reported. DSCA is a liaison agency within the Pentagon that coordinates the approval process of foreign arms sales between the State Department, military officials and Congress.

    Greg Mello, executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group, which has long advocated for nuclear disarmament, disagrees, he told Sputnik News on Friday. "These exports are bad for national security, bad foreign policy and bad for our economy," he said. "They make the American economy hollow, its politics corrupted, and they often corrupt foreign governments as well, undermining sovereignty and democracy."

    Last July, Sputnik reported senior defense acquisition officials from now-jailed former South Korean President Park Geun-hye's administration were under investigation for suspected graft surrounding a 2014 decision to purchase F-35s. South Korean lawmaker An Min-suk accused Lockheed Martin of sending Park's government bonuses in exchange for beneficial treatment during acquisitions decisions, the Korea Times noted at the time.

    F-35 Luke Air Force Base
    © US Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Hensley
    South Korea Launches Corruption Investigation Into F-35, KF-X Deals

    Mello warned that the ubiquitous growth of the military industrial complex under Democrat and Republican leaders alike is distorting economic life inside America's borders as well. Washington's high-priced, Pentagon-approved weapons are developed with funds from the public purse; funds allocated for acquiring F-35s and fixing aircraft carriers come at the "cost" of forgoing government investment in programs to support its citizens, like healthcare, education and infrastructure, he said.

    The fixation on the military industrial complex's growth by US leaders should be abandoned for "autarkic economic development," or policies aimed at self-sufficiency, the executive director noted. "We have to be investing in the country, our own country."

    Two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors are launched during a successful intercept test. (File)
    © Flickr/ U.S. Missile Defense Agency
    Lockheed Martin Cashes In: US State Department Approves $15B THAAD Sale to Saudi Arabia

    The US' arms exporting habit has increased just as President Donald Trump has touted American-made weapons systems as if he were advertising Trump Tower apartments to potential buyers. "One of the things that we will discuss is the purchase of lots of beautiful military equipment, because nobody makes it like the United States," the American president said before meeting with Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in 2017.

    "We have upside down priorities," Mello said. "Russian defense spending is falling. Ours is rising, and it can't go on like this. Empires die from what they do to themselves from within."

    Related:

    China, S Korea to Cooperate on N Korean Crisis Yet Need Time to Heal THAAD Row
    America's Immense Arms Spending Failed to Stop 9/11 Hijackers – Iran's FM
    'No Nukes, No THAAD': South Koreans Renew Demand for US Missile Defense Removal
    Lockheed Martin Gets $1.3Bln to Manufacture More THAAD Interceptors
    S Korean Opposition Criticizes President's Idea of 'Tentative' THAAD Deployment
    Tags:
    arms exports, arms deal, Pentagon, Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Los Alamos National Lab, Greg Mello
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse