Mom of British Rescuer Wants Elon Musk 'Shot' After 'Pedo Guy' Insult

Tesla's CEO continues to face a severe backlash after calling one of the divers from a Thai cave rescue team a "pedo," with people from various walks of life taking a dim view of his manners.

Vera Unsworth, the 88-year old mother of a British caver, Vernon Unsworth, who played a crucial role in the rescue of a group of children and their football coach from a flooded cave system in Thailand, said that Elon Musk “should be shot” for the offensive remarks he made against her son, The Daily Mail reports.

"If I had my way I'd put him against a wall and shoot him, it's disgusting coming from a millionaire as well. He probably thinks money doesn't hurt him and he can get away with anything," she declared.

© AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu Tesla CEO Under ‘Firestorm’ Begs an Environmental Nonprofit for Support

She also remarked that she doesn’t know yet whether her son would take legal action against Musk who, in her opinion, “wants his mouth taped up.”

Earlier, Musk blasted Unsworth on Twitter, calling the caver a "pedo guy" after the latter described Musk’s efforts to build a mini-submarine to rescue children from a flooded cave a “PR stunt.”

"You know what, don't bother showing the video. We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it," read the July 15 tweet by Elon Musk, which was later deleted.

Musk's outburst has already cost Tesla a 3 percent plunge in its market value, and the company's investors have demanded an apology.

12 teenagers from a Thai junior football team and their coach disappeared on June 23. They entered the seven-kilometer-long Tham Luang cave and could not get out because rainfall had flooded the exit.

READ MORE: British Diver Considers Suing Musk for His 'Pedo Guy' Verbal Attack

The search lasted for 10 days after which they were all found alive, though exhausted from starvation, prompting the Thai authorities to launch a massive rescue effort.

While the rescue operation was underway, Elon Musk offered his help to the rescuers, revealing that his engineers devised “a tiny, kid-size submarine using the liquid oxygen transfer tube of a Falcon rocket as a hull" which was light enough to be carried by two divers and small enough to get through narrow gaps.

However, the rescue workers managed to successfully extract the children and their coach without using Musk’s invention.