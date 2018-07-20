Putin Allegedly Proposed Referendum in Eastern Ukraine to Trump - Reports

Putin spoke of the proposal at a closed doors meeting with top ambassadors in Moscow on Thursday, the agency reported, citing people who were present at the gathering.
The US president reportedly asked Putin not to mention the idea at their joint press conference after the meeting to give him time to ponder the proposal.
Putin held a first face-to-face meeting with Trump in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. The two parties have discussed the current state of bilateral relations along with pressing issues on the international agenda.
