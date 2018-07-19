Russia Effectively Manages Issue of Syrian Refugees Unlike EU – Belgian Lawmaker

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Russia effectively deals with the issue of Syrian refugees and displaced persons, while the European Union has failed to adopt any viable measures, Member of the Belgian Parliament Filip Dewinter told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the European Union does nothing in this regard. And we should be grateful to Russia for fighting with terrorists and now for organizing the return for people, who are willing to move back to the country of origin. Thus, Russia is doing what we should do," Dewinter said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it had established a refugee center in Syria as part of efforts to assist the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.

According to the ministry, the center will be responsible for delivery of Russian and international humanitarian aid, the revival of health care and other social services, as well as the monitoring of the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.

The European Union, in an effort to deal with the overflow of the Syrian refugees fleeing to the member states, reached a migration deal with Turkey in 2016. Under the deal, the sides agreed that Syrian refugees arriving in Greece would be returned to Turkey if their claim for asylum was rejected, while Syrian asylum seekers in Turkey would be resettled in Europe on a one-for-one basis.

READ MORE: Godfathers of Migration: Italian Mafia Cashes in on Refugees — Report

Brussels, in turn, vowed to provide financial aid to the country to cover the costs of migrant reception, among other measures. However, the Turkish authorities have repeatedly complained over the European Union failing to provide the promised funds, as well as over the slow speed of the transfers.