US Military Invasion of Venezuela 'Possible' - Russian Ambassador in Caracas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador in Caracas Vladimir Zaemsky did not rule out on Wednesday in his comments to Sputnik that the United States might go beyond just threats and carry out a full-scale military intervention in Venezuela.

"Such a scenario is, unfortunately, possible… From my work experience I have learned that… [the United States] stresses that it always considers all options, including a force-based one. Taking it into account, it is a serious threat, especially since the United States has openly declared the resurgence of Monroe Doctrine and stated that it considered all the territories situated south of its border as a beloved backyard," the ambassador stressed.

READ MORE: A Deeper Look Into US Military Interference in Venezuela

© REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst Trump Repeatedly Suggested Invading Venezuela, New Report Says

In early July, the Associated Press news agency reported, citing a representative of the US administration, whose name has not been disclosed, that in August 2017 Trump asked his aides about the possibility of a military intervention in the country.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on the country's servicemen to be prepared to repulse the US aggression after the reports about Trump's seriously considering the possibility of invasion of the Bolivarian Republic.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that it considered any military options with regard to Venezuela unacceptable and warned that they would only further escalate situation in the country.