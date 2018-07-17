Magnitude 6 Quake Strikes Off Vanuatu - USGS

There was no immediate tsunami warning or any reports of damage or casualties from the earthquake, which hit at a depth of 73 km (47 miles) about 474 km (295 miles) north of Vanuatu's island of Santo, the USGS reported.
#Sismo M 5.9 120km SSE of Lata, #Solomon #Islands. 17-07-2018 07:02 UTC https://t.co/CGOMVOGPPP #Temblor #USGS pic.twitter.com/hs8NHvwLTk— Monitor Sismico (@MonitorSismico) July 17, 2018
The Vanuatu Islands are part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire quake zone, where about 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occur.
All comments
Show new comments (0)