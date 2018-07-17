Magnitude 6 Quake Strikes Off Vanuatu - USGS

A magnitude 6 earthquake has occurred off the coast of Vanuatu in the Pacific Ocean, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

There was no immediate tsunami warning or any reports of damage or casualties from the earthquake, which hit at a depth of 73 km (47 miles) about 474 km (295 miles) north of Vanuatu's island of Santo, the USGS reported.

​The Vanuatu Islands are part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire quake zone, where about 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occur.