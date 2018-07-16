'Return of Dialogue' Most Important Result of Putin-Trump Summit - Italy's Lega

"Historical meeting. President Putin and President Trump seemed to me very cooperative. On some topics they agreed, on others not. But it is absolutely normal. The important thing is that the dialogue between the two superpowers has returned," Ferrari said.
"If the Russia — US dialogue starts, I am sure that the Russia-EU dialogue will also start thanks to the pressing of Italy and Matteo Salvini, who was in Moscow today," Ferrari suggested.
The relations between Russia and the Western nations have deteriorated in connection with the developments in Ukraine and the situation with Crimea. The West accused Russia of interference in the Ukrainian crisis and subsequently introduced sanctions against the country.
Moscow has taken retaliatory measures and set a course toward import substitution, stressing the counter-productiveness of the use of sanctions against the country.
