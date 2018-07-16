Register
16 July 2018
    Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) greets U.S. President Donald Trump, as First lady Melania Trump stands nearby, during a meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018

    'Return of Dialogue' Most Important Result of Putin-Trump Summit - Italy's Lega

    World
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The most important thing about Monday's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, which can be indeed considered as a historical meeting, is the return of a dialogue between the two superpowers, Gianmatteo Ferrari, a member of Italy's Lega party, told Sputnik.

    "Historical meeting. President Putin and President Trump seemed to me very cooperative. On some topics they agreed, on others not. But it is absolutely normal. The important thing is that the dialogue between the two superpowers has returned," Ferrari said.

    Homeless Roma
    © AFP 2018 / VIKTOR DRACHEV
    Italy’s Roma Community Census Plan Prompted by Security Concerns – Lega
    He also believed that the launch of a dialogue between Russia and the United States might revive relations between Moscow and Brussels, adding that Italy, in particular, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, was likely to contribute to it.

    "If the Russia — US dialogue starts, I am sure that the Russia-EU dialogue will also start thanks to the pressing of Italy and Matteo Salvini, who was in Moscow today," Ferrari suggested.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger
    Earlier in the day, Putin held a first face-to-face meeting with Trump in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. The two parties have discussed the current state of bilateral relations along with pressing issues on the international agenda.

    The relations between Russia and the Western nations have deteriorated in connection with the developments in Ukraine and the situation with Crimea. The West accused Russia of interference in the Ukrainian crisis and subsequently introduced sanctions against the country.

    Moscow has taken retaliatory measures and set a course toward import substitution, stressing the counter-productiveness of the use of sanctions against the country.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse