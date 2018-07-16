'Born to Have Friends Not Foes' - EU Commission Responds to Trump's Remarks

"The only thing I can think of is something that I read in Sophocles’ play 'Antigone' where Antigone says … [in Greek] ‘I was born to have friends not to have foes,’" the commission’s spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, said.
Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini also commented on Trump’s statement, stressing that the European Union made it clear who its friends were, "the United States, for sure." She also expressed hope that the US administration had a clear idea of its genuine friends.
READ MORE: WATCH Putin and Trump Hold Press Conference After Tete-a-Tete Talks in Helsinki
The comment was made ahead of Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, which started earlier on Monday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)