15:22 GMT +316 July 2018
    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

    Tehran Files Complaint Against US For Re-Imposition of Sanctions - Ministry

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Tehran has filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice against the US for the unlawful re-imposition of unilateral sanctions.

    "Iran is committed to the rule of law in the face of US contempt for diplomacy & legal obligations. It's imperative to counter its habit of violating int'l law," the Foreign Minister said on Twitter.

    ​Earlier, Washington stated that it was set to impose new sanctions on Iran and urged all countries in the world, including its allies, not to buy Iranian oil and to cut all trade ties with the Middle Eastern country. This, so that its exports eventually fall to zero by November, stressing that states that fail to do so will be blacklisted by the US.

    EU Foreign Affairs Council Supports Legislation to Block US Sanctions on Iran

    The EU Foreign Affairs Council gave on Monday a green light to including the US anti-Iranian sanctions in the Blocking Statute to protect European companies from possible new US restrictions, European Council press officer Virginie Battu said.

    In June, the European Commission said it had adopted an update to the Blocking Statute and the European Investment Bank's External Lending Mandate to protect the interests of EU companies investing in Iran. The Blocking Statute bans European companies from fulfilling sanctions and allows them to ignore extraterritorial judicial verdicts.

    "Foreign Affairs Council #FAC: A points (decisions without debate) have been adopted, including @EUCouncil's intention not to object to the update of the blocking statute," Battu wrote on her Twitter page.

    READ MORE: US Mulls Sanctions on Russia, China for Importing Iranian Oil — Mnuchin

    The announced position of the Foreign Affairs Council will allow the European Commission to adopt amendments sooner. The European Parliament will consider the issue until August 6.

    In May, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would be withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In addition, Trump announced that the United States would be reinstating sanctions on Iran, previously lifted under the JCPOA in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nuclear program. This unilateral move has been opposed by other signatories of the JCPOA.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Tags:
    complaint, UN International Court of Justice, United Nations, Mohammad Javad Zarif, United States, Iran
