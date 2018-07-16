WATCH Putin Arrive in Russia-Made Limo at Summit With Trump

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met for their first full-fledged summit in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, and the Russian president’s bulletproof limo has also been placed in the limelight.

The newly designed Russian limousine from the Kortezh project was rolled out during Putin’s inauguration ceremony in May, but this is the first time that the Russian president has used the car abroad instead of a Mercedes.

Apart from limousines, the manufacturers plan to expand the Kortezh fleet, building sedans and minivans. The Kortezh project envisages the creation of luxury cars for high-ranking officials, with the vehicles becoming available for sales to the general public from the first quarter of 2018 under the Aurus brand.