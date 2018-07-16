Register
    European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a media conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels

    Tusk Urges Putin, Trump to Seek Solutions in Helsinki, Save Rules-Based World

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    World
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Council chief Donald Tusk urged Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump to promote the rules-based international order when they meet later on Monday for their first full-fledged bilateral meeting in Helsinki, the EU press service said on Monday.

    "Today, on the same day as Europe meets China in Beijing, American President Trump and Russian President Putin will talk in Helsinki. We are all aware of the fact that the architecture of the world is changing before our very eyes. And it is our common responsibility to make it a change for the better… It is a common duty of Europe and China, America and Russia, not to destroy this order, but to improve it," Tusk told Li, as cited by the EU press service.

    Tourists reflected in a EU logo
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU Firms Ask US to Let Them Trade With Iran, Get Shot Down – French Fin. Minister
    He also urged the leaders "not to start trade wars", but "reform the rules-based international order," in a bid to prevent military conflicts.

    Tusk called on Beijing, Washington and Moscow to start the process of building such a world order by reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO) and expressed the EU commitment to modernize the institution.

    "We propose a comprehensive approach to improving, together with like-minded partners, the functioning of the WTO in crucial areas. We need new rules in the field of industrial subsidies, intellectual property and forced technology transfers, reduction of trade costs, as well as a new approach to development and more effective dispute settlement," Tusk concluded.

    READ MORE: Beijing Appeals to WTO Over US Plan to Introduce More Tariffs on Chinese Goods

    Earlier in the day, Tusk met China's head of government Li Keqiang in Beijing to discuss the EU-China partnership as well as the North Korean and Ukrainian issues.

    Putin and Trump are expected to discuss a wide range of issues of international importance, including Syria, Ukraine and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. They will start a tete-a-tete with the presence of interpreters at about 1 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT).

    Related:

    Tusk Hits Back at Trump for Calling EU 'Foe': 'Fake News'
    Trump, Putin to Have 1st Full-Fledged Summit in Attempt to Heal Breaches in Ties
    Trump, Putin Likely to Agree on General Principles in Syria - Trump's Ex-Adviser
    Trump-Putin Summit Promotes Helsinki as Venue for 'Challenging' Events – Mayor
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Li Keqiang, Donald Tusk, China
