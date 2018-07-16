Minor Rallies Planned During Trump-Putin Summit in Helsinki - Police

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Minor demonstrations are expected to take place throughout the day of the first full-fledged summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, city police have said.

"Today there will be 13 demonstrations in the Helsinki city area. The number of participants varies from a couple of persons to dozens of people per demonstration. Some impact on traffic is expected," the Helsinki police wrote on their Twitter page.

Trump earlier faced mass protests against him in London during his recent visit to the UK.

Trump and Putin are expected to start their long-awaited meeting at about 1:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. GMT). The two presidents will discuss bilateral ties and various international issues.

The summit will be the first personal talks between the US president and his Russian counterpart, as previously they had only met on the sidelines of international events.