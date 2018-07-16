Register
11:57 GMT +316 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this photo provided by German government U.S. President Donald Trump, center, talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, before the first working session of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany.

    'Very Good Talks': Results of Putin-Trump Meetings Since 2017

    © AP Photo / Steffen Kugler
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet in the Finnish capital on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and various issues on the international agenda.

    The summit will be their first full-fledged meeting since Trump took office in January 2017.

    The first personal meeting between the two leaders was held on July 7, 2017, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The meeting was attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

    It lasted over two hours instead of the scheduled 30 minutes. The presidents discussed the Ukrainian crisis, Syria, cybersecurity issues and ways to improve bilateral relations. Donald Trump later told reporters they had "very, very good talks."

    READ MORE: Germans Believe Trump Bigger Threat to Peace Than Putin — Poll

    According to Putin, the US president raised the subject of Russia’s alleged interference in the US election, while he assured his US counterpart that there are no grounds for this allegation. Putin also said that Trump had accepted Russia’s assurances that it was in no way involved in the alleged interference.

    The White House neither confirmed nor denied this, while Trump tweeted that he had "strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election," however the Russian leader "vehemently denied it."

    President Trump also said he had expressed his opinion before — "I think it was Russia, and it could have been other people in other countries. Nobody really knows for sure."

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Putin-Trump Summit to 'Put America in Better Place', Sec. of State Pompeo Says
    The two presidents agreed to establish a diplomatic communication channel to facilitate a settlement in Donbass and brokered a ceasefire in southwestern Syria, which came into force on July 9, 2017.

    Putin and Trump also focused on cybersecurity. They agreed to united forces to deal with a package of issues, such as counterterrorism and the fight against organized crime and hacking, and to establish a bilateral working group to this end.

    The second Putin-Trump private meeting was held on November 11, 2017, on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam.

    The two presidents adopted a joint statement on Syria and reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence, territorial integrity, and non-sectarian character, as defined in UN Security Council Resolution 2254. They also agreed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Syria and confirmed that the ultimate political solution to the conflict must be forged through the Geneva process.

    READ MORE: Trump Says He Might Ask Putin to Extradite 12 Russians Indicted in Russia Probe

    These "steps must include full implementation of UNSCR 2254, including constitutional reform and free and fair elections under UN supervision, held to the highest international standards of transparency, with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora, eligible to participate."

    The presidents "expressed their satisfaction with successful US-Russia enhanced de-confliction efforts between US and Russian military professionals that have dramatically accelerated ISIS’s [Daesh] losses on the battlefield," and "agreed to maintain open military channels of communication between military professionals… until the final defeat of ISIS is achieved."

    President Trump and president Putin confirmed the importance of de-escalation zones and reviewed progress on the ceasefire in southwest Syria that was finalized the last time the two presidents met in Hamburg, Germany.

    READ MORE: Trump, Putin to Have 1st Full-Fledged Summit in Attempt to Heal Breaches in Ties

    In conclusion, the two presidents called on all UN member states to increase their contributions to helping Syria.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Trump again raised the issue of Russia’s alleged interference in the US election during his conversation with Putin on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders’ Meeting in Danang.

    November 11, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, right, are seen here ahead of the first working meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders
    © Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
    A Look at How Chemistry Between 'Talented' Trump and 'Strong' Putin Has Evolved
    Trump said he believed the Russian president’s assurances that Russia had not meddled in the US election, and that these allegations are an "artificial thing" that was inspired by the US Democratic Party.

    The US leader also spoke about the importance of good relations with Moscow for dealing with global problems and expressed a positive view on the results of his meeting with Putin.

    "Met with President Putin of Russia who was at #APEC meetings. Good discussions on Syria. Hope for his help to solve, along with China the dangerous North Korea crisis. Progress being made," Trump said on Twitter after the meeting.

    President Putin said the meeting was fruitful, adding that they should find an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations in greater detail.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Trump, Putin to Have 1st Full-Fledged Summit in Attempt to Heal Breaches in Ties
    White House Announces Scheduled Time of Putin-Trump Helsinki Press Conference
    Trump, Putin Likely to Agree on General Principles in Syria - Trump's Ex-Adviser
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse