Register
18:52 GMT +315 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    European Union Council President Donald Tusk (File)

    Tusk Hits Back at Trump for Calling EU 'Foe': 'Fake News'

    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    World
    Get short URL
    552

    The US has imposed tariffs on steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) imports from the EU and other countries, demanding that they abolish "unfair" tariffs on US goods. European countries later responded to the move by imposing their own tariffs on certain US goods valued at billions of dollars.

    President of the European Council Donald Tusk has commented on the recent Donald Trump's statement by saying that the EU and US are "best friends" and that whoever says otherwise — is spreading "fake news."

    Earlier US President Donald Trump has blasted the EU's trading practices, calling the block a "foe" in an interview with CNS News while spending his holiday at his golf course in Scotland. Trump has blasted the EU's trading practices, calling the bloc a "foe" in an interview with CNS News while spending his holiday at his golf course in Scotland.

    "I think we have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now you wouldn't think of the European Union but they're a foe," Trump said.

    He went on to name Russia and China as other "foes," but noted that these countries are not "bad," but rather "competitive," further adding that he respects the leaders of these countries, but criticized them for "taking advantage" of the US in trade. He also recalled that many EU countries do not "pay their bills" as NATO members.

    The US president has criticized a number of countries, including its allies in the European Union, for imposing "unfair" tariffs on US goods. Under this pretext, the US imposed harsh tariffs on steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) imports — a move that has been slammed by several EU leaders. In June 2018, the EU imposed reciprocal tariffs on US products worth 2.8 billion euros ($3.3 billion).

    READ MORE: UK PM Theresa May Reveals Trump Told Her to Sue EU

    Another point of criticism from the US president has been the fact that many NATO allies have failed to meet the targeted 2% of GDP for defense spending. According to Trump, it is "unfair" that the US is paying the most into NATO's budget, while other countries pay less than they should. During the recent NATO summit that took place on 11-12 July, the NATO allies agreed to raise their military spending to 2% of GDP by 2024. Trump, however, was quick to announce a new goal — 4% of GDP, which was later dismissed as excessive by French President Emmanuel Macron.

    Related:

    UK PM Theresa May Reveals Trump Told Her to Sue EU
    Trump to Touch Down in London Amid UK Turbulence, EU Strains
    ‘Bad Atmosphere' Shrouds 2018 NATO Summit As Trump, EU Tussle
    EU's Tusk to Trump: 'Please Respect Your Allies, You Don't Have That Many'
    Trump Treats EU Like Bozos
    Trump Schools EU NATO Allies Over Defense Spending in Tweet Ahead of Key Summit
    Tags:
    import tariffs, trade war, Donald Trump, European Union, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse