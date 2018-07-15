Finnish Newspaper Publishes Open Letter to Putin, Trump Ahead of Summit

The letter was published in three languages — English, Finnish and Russian. The letter's authors recalled that Finland had earlier hosted summits between the leaders of the world powers in the midst of international tensions, adding that "the spirit of Helsinki" always made them leave the city with a smile.
The letter, nevertheless, stressed that it was difficult to predict the outcome of the meeting in this case as things have been "quickly changing both in Russia and the United States."
Putin and Trump are expected to meet in the Finnish capital on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and various international issues. The summit will be their first full-fledged meeting since Trump took office in January 2017.
