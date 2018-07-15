Finnish Newspaper Publishes Open Letter to Putin, Trump Ahead of Summit

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - On Sunday Finland's largest newspaper Helsingin Sanomat released an open letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump ahead of their upcoming summit in the Finnish capital Helsinki scheduled for July 16.

The letter was published in three languages — English, Finnish and Russian. The letter's authors recalled that Finland had earlier hosted summits between the leaders of the world powers in the midst of international tensions, adding that "the spirit of Helsinki" always made them leave the city with a smile.

The letter, nevertheless, stressed that it was difficult to predict the outcome of the meeting in this case as things have been "quickly changing both in Russia and the United States."

Despite all the existing challenges, the authors underlined the importance of the summit as such and stated that no party benefited from the constant deterioration of US-Russian relations.

Putin and Trump are expected to meet in the Finnish capital on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and various international issues. The summit will be their first full-fledged meeting since Trump took office in January 2017.