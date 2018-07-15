Trump Spills Beans on Queen's Private Views on Brexit in Latest Protocol Breach

In an interview with TV host Piers Morgan, President Trump has revealed some details of his private conversation with Queen Elizabeth II over a cup of tea at Windsor Castle, having described the 92-year-old monarch as a “fantastic woman.”

Sitting in the US president’s aircraft Air Force One before Trump’s flight to Scotland, Piers Morgan wondered if POTUS and the Queen had discussed the pressing issue of the UK’s divorce from the European Union despite the fact that the royals are not allowed to voice their opinions on politics.

“I did. She said it’s a very – and she’s right – it’s a very complex problem. I think nobody had any idea how complex that was going to be … Everyone thought it was going to be, ‘Oh it’s simple, we join or don’t join, or let’s see what happens’,” he said.

But when the TV presenter proceeded with further questions, Trump quickly realized that he could not reveal more about the meeting because it would be a breach of royal protocol.

“Well, I can’t talk, you know I’ve heard very strongly from a lot of people, you just don’t talk about that conversation with the Queen, right? You don’t wanna do that…Let me tell you what I can talk about… she is an incredible woman, she is so sharp, she is so beautiful, when I say beautiful — inside and out. That is a beautiful woman,” Trump said.

Trump and his wife Melania spent 45 minutes with the Queen, as she received them at Windsor Castle.

“It was a very easy talk. You know, it’s hard to talk to somebody if you’re, sort of, if there’s not that something special. You know that better than anybody. Sometimes you’ll have a guest on where no matter what you do it’s not working, right? And then sometimes it’s magic. We had a great, a great feeling,” he said.

According to media reports, Trump made the Queen wait for some 15 minutes outside Windsor Castle, with British news outlets, such as Express, and social media users later criticizing the US president for a breach of royal protocol as he walked in front of the monarch.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, however, said that Trump’s move didn’t technically break royal protocol, but he looked like he “might as well have been wandering up and down a golf course.”

Trump Gave May "Option" to Bring EU to Heel

Ahead of his trip to London, President Trump gave an interview to The Sun, having criticized Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of Brexit talks, which could undermine a trade deal with the US, adding that Boris Johnson, who resigned as foreign secretary earlier this week, “has got what it takes” to be a “great prime minister.”

Upon his arrival in London, he seemed to struggle to reverse the damage caused by the incendiary interview, British media alleged, adding that he kept on praising May, calling her “smart,” “tough,” “incredible,” and “capable.”

Speaking about his meeting with Theresa May, he said that he had given her an “option” to give the UK advantage over the EU in Brexit negotiations.

“Well I recommended her something, I gave her an option, I’d rather not tell you what that option is, but I think she might. I think it would’ve been great, but it’s not too late for her to that necessarily,” he said.

He also touched upon the matter of trade, highlighting that he had told the prime minister that after Brexit is delivered the UK should have the right to sign a trade agreement with the United States.

“Oh I think we’re going to have a great trade deal, I’ve really no doubt about it. We’re going to get it. I said (to Theresa May), ‘Make sure you have a carve out, you have to have a carve out’ – where no matter what happens they have the right to make a deal with the United States,” he explained.

On May 13, President Trump held a joint press conference with Prime Minister May at Chequers, with the former suggesting that the two nations should work together on a trade deal once the Brexit process is concluded.