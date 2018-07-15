Macron to Meet With Putin While Visiting Moscow for World Cup Final Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron, who is set to attend the FIFA World Cup final in Moscow between France and Croatia, will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

According to the Elysee Palace, the Russian and French presidents agreed to hold a meeting during their phone conversation on Tuesday, when Putin called Macron to congratulate him and French fans on the country's victory over Belgium in the semi-final match.

READ MORE: In Search of Lost Time: How France May Facilitate Russia-NATO Rapprochement

Earlier in the week, Macron expressed his intention to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and the process of implementing the Minsk agreements at the meeting with Putin, stressing the importance of de-escalation in the region.

In the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, the French team will square off against Croatia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.