Summit's Mobile App Reveals Details of Putin-Trump Direct Talks in Helsinki

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Helsinki will start at 1:15 p.m. local time (10:15 a.m. GMT) on Monday and will last for three hours, including a press conference on the outcome of the talks, according to the official schedule of the event, published on Saturday.

"A face-to-face meeting between Putin and Trump will begin at 1:15 p.m., while the meeting between Putin and [Finnish President] Sauli Niinisto will start at 4:30 p.m.," the schedule, released by the summit's mobile app HELSINKI2018, said.

The US president, when previously addressing the upcoming summit, told reporters that Putin was not a friend or foe, but "a competitor", noting that the talks with his Russian counterpart might be easier than negotiations in London or Brussels.

In Helsinki Putin and Trump are expected to discuss bilateral relations and various international issues. It will be their first standalone bilateral meeting. The two heads of state have only talked on the sidelines of international meetings before.

The event is to take place amid ongoing "Russian meddling" investigations in the US, as well as various media reports citing US and EU sources concerned that Donald Trump could allegedly be "outplayed" by Putin.