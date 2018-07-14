Register
12:06 GMT +314 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, y su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin

    Summit's Mobile App Reveals Details of Putin-Trump Direct Talks in Helsinki

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Helsinki will start at 1:15 p.m. local time (10:15 a.m. GMT) on Monday and will last for three hours, including a press conference on the outcome of the talks, according to the official schedule of the event, published on Saturday.

    "A face-to-face meeting between Putin and Trump will begin at 1:15 p.m., while the meeting between Putin and [Finnish President] Sauli Niinisto will start at 4:30 p.m.," the schedule, released by the summit's mobile app HELSINKI2018, said.

    The US president, when previously addressing the upcoming summit, told reporters that Putin was not a friend or foe, but "a competitor", noting that the talks with his Russian counterpart might be easier than negotiations in London or Brussels.

    READ MORE: Flights Over Helsinki to Be Limited Due to Putin-Trump Summit — Police

    Wladimir Putin und Donald Trump bei ASEAN-Gipfel in Danang
    © AP Photo / Hau Dinh
    NATO Fears Potential Trump-Putin Deal Will Leave Europe 'Vulnerable' – Reports
    In Helsinki Putin and Trump are expected to discuss bilateral relations and various international issues. It will be their first standalone bilateral meeting. The two heads of state have only talked on the sidelines of international meetings before.

    The event is to take place amid ongoing "Russian meddling" investigations in the US, as well as various media reports citing US and EU sources concerned that Donald Trump could allegedly be "outplayed" by Putin.

    Related:

    Stranger Things: Seagulls Abandon Helsinki Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit
    Flights Over Helsinki to Be Limited Due to Putin-Trump Summit - Police
    Trump: Helsinki Summit With Putin May Be Easier Than Talks With May
    Kremlin Reveals Details of Putin-Trump Meeting in Helsinki
    Tags:
    Putin-Trump Summit, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia, Helsinki
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse