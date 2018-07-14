Summit's Mobile App Reveals Details of Putin-Trump Direct Talks in Helsinki

"A face-to-face meeting between Putin and Trump will begin at 1:15 p.m., while the meeting between Putin and [Finnish President] Sauli Niinisto will start at 4:30 p.m.," the schedule, released by the summit's mobile app HELSINKI2018, said.
The US president, when previously addressing the upcoming summit, told reporters that Putin was not a friend or foe, but "a competitor", noting that the talks with his Russian counterpart might be easier than negotiations in London or Brussels.
READ MORE: Flights Over Helsinki to Be Limited Due to Putin-Trump Summit — Police
The event is to take place amid ongoing "Russian meddling" investigations in the US, as well as various media reports citing US and EU sources concerned that Donald Trump could allegedly be "outplayed" by Putin.
All comments
Show new comments (0)