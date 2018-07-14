UN General Assembly Reaches Global Deal on Migration

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration will be formally adopted at a UN conference in Morocco on December 10-11, according to a UN press release.
"It does not encourage migration, nor does it aim to stop it. It is not legally binding. It does not dictate. It will not impose. And it fully respects the sovereignty of States," UNGA President Miroslav Lajcak said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he looked to working with all 193 UN member states to implement the agreement to "make migration work for all."
READ MORE: EU States Fail to Agree on 'Return Centers' Pushed by Austria to Stem Migration
The UN Migration Agency heralded the pact as an important milestone that would shape the global agenda on migration for decades to come, affecting nearly 260 million international migrants and the communities that host them.
All comments
Show new comments (0)