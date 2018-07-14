Register
14 July 2018
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    UN General Assembly Reaches Global Deal on Migration

    © AFP 2018 / Christof Stache
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly has agreed the first-ever global deal on migration that outlined ways to better manage migrant flows and strengthen people’s rights.

    The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration will be formally adopted at a UN conference in Morocco on December 10-11, according to a UN press release.

    "It does not encourage migration, nor does it aim to stop it. It is not legally binding. It does not dictate. It will not impose. And it fully respects the sovereignty of States," UNGA President Miroslav Lajcak said.

    In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 file photo migrants gather near a fence in Calais, northern France.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UN Rights Office Urges France to Provide Water for Migrants in Country's North
    He described the deal as "the first comprehensive framework on migration the world has ever seen." It draws on 18 months of negotiations on how to draw out the benefits of migration and mitigate the risks.

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he looked to working with all 193 UN member states to implement the agreement to "make migration work for all."

    The UN Migration Agency heralded the pact as an important milestone that would shape the global agenda on migration for decades to come, affecting nearly 260 million international migrants and the communities that host them.

