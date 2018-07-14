UN General Assembly Reaches Global Deal on Migration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly has agreed the first-ever global deal on migration that outlined ways to better manage migrant flows and strengthen people’s rights.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration will be formally adopted at a UN conference in Morocco on December 10-11, according to a UN press release.

"It does not encourage migration, nor does it aim to stop it. It is not legally binding. It does not dictate. It will not impose. And it fully respects the sovereignty of States," UNGA President Miroslav Lajcak said.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham UN Rights Office Urges France to Provide Water for Migrants in Country's North

He described the deal as "the first comprehensive framework on migration the world has ever seen." It draws on 18 months of negotiations on how to draw out the benefits of migration and mitigate the risks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he looked to working with all 193 UN member states to implement the agreement to "make migration work for all."

READ MORE: EU States Fail to Agree on 'Return Centers' Pushed by Austria to Stem Migration

The UN Migration Agency heralded the pact as an important milestone that would shape the global agenda on migration for decades to come, affecting nearly 260 million international migrants and the communities that host them.