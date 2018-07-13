Register
19:43 GMT +313 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Polish soldiers attend welcoming ceremony for U.S.-led NATO troops at polygon near Orzysz, Poland, April 13, 2017

    NATO States Should Focus on Troops' Combat Readiness, Not GDP-Linked Costs – AfD

    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
    World
    Get short URL
    122

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO member states should focus on the efficiency and combat readiness of their troops, rather than on increasing their respective shares of defense spending, as demanded by US President Donald Trump, a member of the Bundestag's defense committee from the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), Gerold Otten, told Sputnik.

    "I do not believe in a benchmark which is linked to a country’s GDP. What counts more in times of hybrid threats, terrorism, and asymmetric warfare, is the efficient use of defensive means in order to secure regional stability. Our priorities should, therefore, be aimed at getting the combat readiness of our existing troops and equipment to a level where the Bundeswehr [the German military] can fulfill its constitutional mission, i.e. to guarantee the safety of Germany and simultaneously honor its obligations to its NATO allies," Otten said.

    German army armoured hotwitzer 2000 fires during NATO enchanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania live shooting exercise in Pabrade military training field, Lithuania, May 17, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    NATO States Shouldn't Spend 4% of GDP on Defense Amid No Real Threat – German MP
    The lawmaker said that he expected Trump to give way to a more realistic approach toward defense spending, given that the US leader frequently raised foreign policy issues with a "verbal bravado" but then gradually came around, eventually considering the interests of all parties involved, as he did with the North Korean issue.

    "Why should this be any different, when it comes to his demands concerning the increase in defense spending by European NATO members?" he said.

    Trump's requirements are unlikely to be met immediately, with the gradual increase of NATO members' defense spending over the next few years being much more likely, Otten added.

    READ MORE: NATO Spending: '2% is Already Not Realistic & 4% is Out of Question' — German MP

    He also outlined several priorities, where the increase of NATO capabilities was especially vital.

    "More emphasis should be given to the gathering of preventative intelligence, counter-measures concerning cyber attacks and the strengthening of our special forces capabilities," he said.

    A general view of the NATO official tribune ahead of the opening ceremony of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ludovic Marin/Pool
    'NATO is Structured to Defend EU When There's no Need' - Researcher
    It is now difficult to predict, whether these issues would cost Germany more than 4 percent of its GDP or less, the politician noted.

    On Wednesday, Trump told NATO members during the summit in Brussels that they should raise the defense spending commitment to 4 percent of GDP from the current 2 percent objective.

    READ MORE: Dissecting the President's Judicial Pick & Trump's Germany at NATO Summit

    Germany's military spending, which stood at 1.24 percent of GDP last year, has been a point of contention between Berlin and Washington. Germany's constitutional limits on the military, created in the post-war era to prevent a repeat of Nazi crimes, is often cited as the reason against high military spending.

    EU-NATO Cooperation Declaration, PESCO to Strengthen Bloc’s Defense Doubtful

    The Alternative for Germany party (AfD) doubts that the desired effect of both the recently signed EU-NATO cooperation declaration and the earlier Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) on the bloc's defense capabilities will be achieved, Gerold Otten told Sputnik.

    "As the strongest opposition party in Germany, the AfD seriously doubts that neither PESCO nor the increased EU-NATO cooperation will have the desired impact on the strengthening of the defensive capabilities of the European Community as a whole," Otten said.

    France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) jokes with US President Donald Trump (C) next to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they arrive for the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Tatyana ZENKOVICH / POOL
    Trump’s Attack on NATO Allies is ‘Payback’ for Endorsing Clinton
    Very little has been said about the strategic intent of the EU-NATO declaration, the lawmaker noted.

    He added that EU member states may struggle to achieve what has been declared, much due to financial problems associated with the constant influx of undocumented migrants.

    On Tuesday, the European Union and NATO signed a second joint declaration on cooperation, which envisages, among other plans, an expansion of EU-NATO cooperation in cybersecurity and countering illegal migration.

    PESCO, which outlines 17 projects, was agreed by 25 of the 28 EU member states in December. Its most recent development, signed in late June by six states, was the declaration of intent to create EU rapid reaction teams to counter cyber threats.

    READ MORE: Analyst: Trump's Money Claims from Germany and NATO Just 'a Figure of Speech'

    Large numbers of migrants have been trying to reach European countries over the last few years, with many using dangerous sea routes and dying while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

    In July 2015, the European Union launched Operation Sophia, previously dubbed EUNAVFOR Med (EU Naval Forces in the Mediterranean), aimed at stemming the flow of migrants and refugees from North Africa and the Middle East to Europe through the Mediterranean.

    Related:

    Trump Jeopardizes NATO Countries’ Security - German Foreign Minister
    NATO Used Depleted Uranium Munitions in 2011 Libya Airstrikes - Report
    NATO Spending: '2% is Already Not Realistic & 4% is Out of Question' – German MP
    Drunk or Ill? EU's Juncker Struggles to Keep His Balance at NATO Event (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    spending, defense, declaration, GDP, PESCO, NATO, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Agent Trumpsky
    Agent Trumpsky
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse