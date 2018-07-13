Russian Foreign Ministry: US Clearly Behind Greece's Decision to Expel Diplomats

"Washington… is behind the anti-Russian decision of the government of Greece," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the Greek side had provided no justification for the expulsion of the Russian diplomats from Greece, emphasizing that Moscow considers the incident absolutely groundless.
"We consider this action to be absolutely unreasonable, not confirmed by facts from the Greek side, which runs counter to the nature of our bilateral relations and is capable of inflicting serious damage," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier in July, the newspaper Kathimerini reported that Greece had opted to expel two Russian diplomats and ban two more from entering the country over illegal actions against the country’s national security.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)