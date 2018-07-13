Russian Foreign Ministry: US Clearly Behind Greece's Decision to Expel Diplomats

The expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Greece is unfounded and could seriously damage bilateral relations, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Washington… is behind the anti-Russian decision of the government of Greece," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the Greek side had provided no justification for the expulsion of the Russian diplomats from Greece, emphasizing that Moscow considers the incident absolutely groundless.

"We consider this action to be absolutely unreasonable, not confirmed by facts from the Greek side, which runs counter to the nature of our bilateral relations and is capable of inflicting serious damage," the ministry said in a statement.

© REUTERS / Michalis Karagiannis/File Photo Expulsion of Russian Diplomats: Greece Tries to Make it Up to Trump Amid NATO Summit - Belgian MP

Russia's Foreign Ministry said that it has summoned the Greek envoy to Moscow to protest Athens' expulsion of two Russian diplomats.

Earlier in July, the newspaper Kathimerini reported that Greece had opted to expel two Russian diplomats and ban two more from entering the country over illegal actions against the country’s national security.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW