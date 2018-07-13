Finland 'Closes' Internal EU Borders for Russia-US Summit

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Finland will temporarily reinstate border controls at its internal EU borders to ensure security during the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, the Finnish government's press service said on Friday.

"Finland will reinstate temporary border controls at its internal EU borders to support the security arrangements for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Internal border controls will start on Friday 13 July at 12.00 [09:00 GMT] and end on Tuesday 17 July at 12.00," the press release read.

Earlier this week, Finnish police announced that all flights, except commercial ones, over the center of Helsinki, will be grounded from July 15 to July 17 because of the upcoming summit.

Putin and Trump are expected to discuss relations between Moscow and Washington, as well as various international issues in Helsinki on July 16. It will be their first standalone bilateral meeting. The two presidents only talked on the sidelines of international summits before.