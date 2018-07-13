‘Pure Ideology & Unfair Competition’: Lavrov Slams US Claims About Nord Stream 2

Earlier on July 11, the US president harshly criticized Berlin during his breakfast with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the US Embassy in Brussels, claiming it's inappropriate that Germany was "making massive oil and gas deals with Russia," adding that "Germany is totally controlled" by Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the RT interview to Larry King that Trump's threats to impose sanctions on companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 had no economic basis.

"United States Secretary Mr [Rick] Perry said that the North Stream 2 pipeline must be stopped and those European companies participating in this project would be sanctioned by the United States because the United States is for competition, Russian authoritarian gas is supposed to be worse than the democratic American gas, then I am awfully sorry, but this is not economy, this is not competition, this is pure ideology," the minister said.

Trump has previously demanded that the German government drop the project in order to secure a trade deal with Washington, which would not include high aluminum and steel tariffs.

The US repeatedly urged European countries to refuse to participate in the Nord Stream 2, threatening to impose sanctions on European energy companies involved in the project. According to Washington, Nord Stream 2 violates the energy security of the EU and also disserves the interests of Ukraine.

Previously, Trump also offered to use American liquefied natural gas (LNG) as an alternative to energy imports from other suppliers.

At the moment, Germany, Sweden, and Finland gave their permission to the pipeline's construction in their territorial waters, and the only country, which is still undecided is Denmark.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW