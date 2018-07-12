Macron Denies Claims Trump Threatened to Leave NATO During Summit

"I do not ever discuss behind-the-scenes conversations. But President Trump has never said he may leave NATO, neither during bilateral nor during multilateral negotiations," Macron said at a press conference which concluded the summit, as aired on Periscope.
Since taking office in early 2017, Trump has withdrawn the United States from a number of major multilateral agreements, such as the Paris Agreement and Iran nuclear deal. Moreover, Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO as an obsolete organization and blasted EU allies over their failure to meet defense spending targets, prompting speculation that the US president might pull his country out of the military alliance.
READ MORE: Trump’s Attack on NATO Allies is ‘Payback’ for Endorsing Clinton
These speculations reached their peak during the Brussels summit, held on Wednesday and Thursday, with media reporting that Trump, during a closed-door meeting, had threatened his allies that the United States would pull out from NATO if they did not increase their defense spending.
All comments
Show new comments (0)