US Mulls Sanctions on Russia, China for Importing Iranian Oil - Mnuchin

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn the US from the Iran nuclear agreement, pledging to reimpose sanctions lifted under the deal as well as those concerning other countries doing business with Iran.

The US Department of the Treasury intends to impose sanctions against Russia and China as well as European countres for importing Iranian oil, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee.

"We intend to enforce sanctions on them [China], on Russia, on Europe and others against Iran oil," Mnuchin said when asked if the US would impose sanctions on China for importing Iranian oil.

Previously, Washington revealed that it is set to impose new sanctions on Iran and urged all world countries, including its allies, not to purchase Iranian oil and cut any trade ties with the Middle Eastern country, so that its exports eventually drop to zero by November; those states that fail to do so will be blacklisted by the US.

The American sanctions targeting Iran come after the US announcement of the decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal and introduce new sanctions against the Middle Eastern country on May 8. Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia — five states that remain in the nuclear deal — are still committed to the plan.

The Iran-related sanctions will be launched in the US after 90-day and 180-day wind-down periods, and they will target Iran’s energy sector, transactions with central bank, port operators, shipping, oil transactions and other sectors.