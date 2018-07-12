Register
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government in Brussels, Belgium on July 12, 2018

    Trump to Touch Down in London Amid UK Turbulence, EU Strains

    US President Donald Trump is set to touch down in the UK for a two-day working visit following a fierce attack on his American allies at the NATO summit in Brussels and amid political turmoil in the UK cabinet.

    On Thursday, US President Donald Trump is coming to the UK for the first working visit, hot on the heels of resignations in the UK government and a fierce row with American allies in NATO.

    A Lot on Trump's Plate

    Accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, POTUS is set to attend a black tie dinner at Blenheim Palace hosted by Theresa May, where she will see nearly 150 industry leaders.

    On Friday, Trump and May will watch a joint US-British counter-terrorism exercise carried out by special forces at a military base, followed by talks at Chequers. The two are going to touch upon a wide range of topics and discuss the trade agenda.

    After negotiations with May, Donald and Melania Trump will meet with the Queen at Windsor Castle and watch a military parade.

    Tory Brexit Spat

    Trump's visit comes several days after a sensational reshuffle in the UK government. Two high-profile Brexiteers, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, quit the cabinet in a sign of protest directed at the soft Brexit compromise deal Theresa May reached at Chequers last Friday. Another jab was delivered to the PM as two Tory vice-chairs resigned minutes before the start of her press conference with Angela Merkel, hinting at a massive division over Brexit in the party.

    READ MORE: Two UK Conservative Vice Chairs Resign Over May's Brexit Plan — Reports

    The resignations at the top prompted Donald Trump to talk of "turmoil" in the UK in the run-up to the trip. On the same day, May praised the US as the strongest of Britain's allies, adding that she was "looking forward to this week's important discussions."

    Close-Knit Relationship

    Although Washington and London are well-known for their long-lasting special bond, their relations have seen some controversy recently.

    In early 2017, Donald Trump, a vocal proponent of hardline immigration policy, indefinitely banned all Syrian refugees and banned nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. The Muslim ban could hardly be backed by the UK, which has a large Muslim community.

    The United States and Britain haven't seen eye-to-eye on some other points, for instance, Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal, two accords that London continues to observe.

    READ MORE: 'Concrete Decisions': Europe Faces Up to Trump Amid Iran Nuclear Deal Row

    While political opinions were apparently divided, a trade spat broke out between the allies when the White House announced it would slap steel and aluminum imports from the EU with new tariffs. The move sparked a backlash in the bloc, leading to a tit-for-tat exchange of tariffs between the transatlantic partners.

    On the other hand, London has backed Washington's airstrikes on Syria and welcomed its decision to expel scores of Russian diplomats over alleged Russian involvement in a nerve agent attack on spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, UK.

    France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) jokes with US President Donald Trump (C) next to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they arrive for the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Tatyana ZENKOVICH / POOL
    Trump’s Attack on NATO Allies is ‘Payback’ for Endorsing Clinton

    Moreover, London and Washington apparently share similar views on military spending, one of Trump's favorite subjects as of late. "Billions of additional dollars are being spent by NATO countries since my visit last year, at my request, but it isn't nearly enough. The US spends too much," POTUS tweeted ahead of the UK visit. On Wednesday, Theresa May echoed Trump's demand for paying up, saying that London "leads by example."

    Get Up, Stand Up

    Ahead of Trump's visit, reports surfaced in the media that mass rallies would take place in London and Oxfordshire to show the protesters' disapproval of the Trump administration's policies.

    People inflate a helium filled Donald Trump blimp which they hope to deploy during The President of the United States' upcoming visit, in London, Britain, June 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson/File Photo
    'Do Your Job, Khan!' Ex-NYC Mayor Slams 'Trump Blimp' as It Goes on World Tour

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan has given a green light to organizers of the anti-Trump protest, who plan on launching a giant "baby Trump blimp" into the sky above London.

    However, in response to reports that the US president is seeking to avoid the protests since his meetings would mostly take place outside the capital, the US ambassador to Britain stressed that "The President is not avoiding anything."

