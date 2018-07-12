Georgia 'Deserves' to Become Part of NATO Alliance - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed on Thursday that Georgia should become a member of the alliance.

"The people of Georgia do deserve a fast forward to the NATO Alliance," Margvelashvili said on the second day of the NATO summit in Brussels.

Stoltenberg confirmed that NATO fully supported Tbilisi's plan to join the alliance. According to the secretary, NATO leaders reaffirmed their support for Georgia's membership on Wednesday.

The NATO chief thanked Georgia for its involvement in preserving stability in the Black Sea region and its contribution to NATO's mission in Afghanistan.

In May, then Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said he was hoping that Georgia would become a NATO member by 2021. A NATO official responded by saying that Tbilisi will join the alliance after meeting all necessary requirements, stressing that the members of the alliance should first reach a consensus on the Membership Action Plan for the country.