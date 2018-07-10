Italy's Juventus Signs Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo

The rumors about Portuguese football ace Cristiano Ronaldo planning to leave Real Madrid proved true on July 10, as the football club officially announced the player's departure.

Spanish football club Real Madrid has announced that its star player Cristiano Ronaldo is officially leaving the team’s ranks to join Juventus.

"Real Madrid CF reports that in accordance with the will and request expressed by player Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC," the club said in a statement.

The footballer himself also said that the time has come for "a new stage" in his life.

While the transfer fee wasn't officially announced, Spanish media outlets cited by Reuters claim that Ronaldo signed a four-year deal which cost Juventus about $123.24 million.

During his ten-year career with Real Madrid, Ronaldo became the club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

Earlier, Diario AS newspaper also reported that Real Madrid is considering several potential candidates, including Neymar, Mbappe and Hazard, as possible replacements for Ronaldo.