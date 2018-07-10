Register
18:14 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Spanish soldiers as he visits NATO eFP Canadian-led battlegroup troops in Adazi military base, Latvia July 10, 2018

    Trudeau Calls for 'Firm NATO Response' to Russia Ahead of Putin-Trump Talks

    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    World
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The Canadian prime minister's remarks come a day before the start of a contentious NATO summit in Brussels this week, and President Trump's meeting with President Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

    Speaking to reporters in Riga, Latvia, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for NATO to present a "clear and firm response" to Russia.

    As justification, Trudeau cited Crimea's unification with Russia, the Ukrainian crisis, as well as "actions elsewhere around the world, most notably on UK soil, in Salisbury," in reference to the case of the alleged poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, which London blamed on Moscow without presenting any solid proof.

    "We certainly hope that Russia will choose to become a more positive actor in the global sphere than it has chosen to be in the past years," Trudeau said.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May, U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listen to Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel as he speaks during a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham, Pool
    Pricey Alliance: How Trump is Nailing European NATO Members to the Wall
    During his Latvia trip, Trudeau promised to extend Canada's commitment to lead one of the four NATO rapid response battalions deployed in the country until 2023 and to boost the number of Canadian troops there from 455 to 540. "We are ready to support our allies while facing global threats to security," he said.

    Trudeau's remarks come a day ahead of the annual NATO summit being held in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday. This year's agenda is expected to include tense discussions about the defense commitments of US allies, which President Trump has repeatedly slammed as woefully insufficient. 

    The president has demanded that US allies adhere to the NATO pledge of spending 2 percent of GDP on defense. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute figures, Canada spent 1.3 percent of its GDP, or $20.6 billion, on defense in 2017.

    Canada's relations with its southern ally have been severely strained in recent weeks over a growing trade conflict between the two countries, with Canada introducing $12.6 billion in tariffs on US goods on July 1 in response to US aluminum and steel tariffs. Things got personal between Trump and Trudeau at last month's G-7 summit, with the president calling the prime minister "very dishonest" and "weak."

    November 11, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, right, are seen here ahead of the first working meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders
    © Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
    NATO Alarmed Over Future Trump-Putin Agreements 'Uncoordinated' With Bloc – Reports
    Trudeau's call for a "firm" NATO response to Russia also comes ahead of Trump's Helsinki summit with Putin, with NATO officials expressing alarm over the potential of "uncoordinated" agreements between Moscow and Washington, and over the summit possibly prompting the US to withdraw part of its military contingent on the European continent. On Monday, The New York Times reported that Trump told his Russian counterpart that his "stupid" White House aides had tried to stop him from phoning Putin in March. 

    Related:

    WATCH New Ad by Danish Military Designed to Appease Trump Ahead of NATO Summit
    Pricey Alliance: How Trump is Nailing European NATO Members to the Wall
    Trump Schools EU NATO Allies Over Defense Spending in Tweet Ahead of Key Summit
    NATO Summit Agenda to Prevent Belgian PM From Attending Belgium's World Cup Game
    Tags:
    remarks, summit, NATO, Vladimir Putin, Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump, Europe, Canada, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse